Delhi hit-and-run case: Cremation of victim to be performed today

Cremation of the Delhi woman who died after being dragged by a car will be performed on Tuesday amid police presence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met victim's family on Tuesday and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation.

"Spoke to victim's mother, will get justice for the daughter. Will field the biggest lawyer. Her mother does not keep well, will get her treated for illness. Also, will give a compensation of ten lakh rupees to the victim's family. The government is with the victim's family. If there is any need in future also, we will fulfill," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Prosecution Department to ensure that Delhi's best criminal lawyer is provided to the victim's family so that even if there are some "shortcomings" of the police, they can be overcome.

Meanwhile, the AAP has claimed that police have "weakened" the FIR and even "delayed" it by 15 hours and the post-mortem by 36 hours.

Fresh CCTV footage showed what happened the night Anjali Singh died -- a woman on a scooter passing through a narrow street and then seconds later a car going the other way, leaving a lone shoe behind.

Singh, 20, a resident of Sultanpuri, was killed in the early hours of Sunday after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged under it for 12 kilometres. Her body was found naked on a road in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala, according to police.

Another CCTV footage that surfaced online on Tuesday showed Singh fighting with another woman outside a hotel just hours before the accident.

The CCTV footage was retrieved by police from the hotel where the woman had gone with a few of her friends, sources said.

Singh worked part-time with an event management firm.

Five men who were allegedly in the car were booked for culpable homicide, among other charges, on Monday.

Delhi Police has also constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible, officials said.

All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

Singh's post-mortem was conducted under the supervision of a medical board at the Maulana Azad Medical College premises here on Monday.

Shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine and lower limbs led to Singh's death, according to the preliminary autopsy report which also indicated ''no injury suggestive of sexual assault'', the police said.