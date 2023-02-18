Delhi murder: Sahil married Nikki in 2020, cops say Gehlot killed her for 2nd wedding

Nikki Yadav, a 23-year-old Delhi lady who was strangled to death with a data cable by her lover and stored in a fridge, had been married to the accused Sahil Gehlot since 2020, India Today quoted sources as saying.

Pictures of Yadav and Gehlot have surfaced of their marriage in 2020 at the Arya Samaj temple in Noida. It was previously stated that the 24-year-old man murdered her on the day of his wedding to another lady following a three-hour quarrel over the problem. Yadav was unaware of Gehlot's plans to marry another lady.

During the remand, police recovered certificates connected to Yadav and Gehlot's marriage, India Today quoted Delhi Police sources as saying.

"Two elderly men came with Yadav and Gehlot when they came to Arya Samaj Temple to tie the knot. The couples, above the age of 18, who come for marriage at the temple are required to submit their documents for maintaining the record, " the priest of the Arya Samaj Mandir told AajTak.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police detained Gehlot's father, Virendra Singh, brothers Anish and Naveen, and friends Lokesh and Amar yesterday after discovering that Gehlot's family and friends were involved in the murder.

"Sahil's father Virender Singh has been arrested after police found that he knew that his son had allegedly murdered Yadav. He has been booked u/s 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. 4 others including friend, cousin & brother of accused Sahil Gehlot arrested," Crime Branch said.

Sahil's family planned for him to marry another woman in December 2022, and Yadav was kept in the dark, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

According to some reports, Yadav had threatened to file a case if he married someone else. She had also purchased plane tickets to Goa and was pressuring him to accompany her.

Gehlot is also said to have deleted his chats from the phones of his cousin and a friend who assisted him in concealing the body.

On February 10, Gehlot killed his lover Yadav and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator at his dhaba (restaurant) in southwest Delhi. He then married another woman the next day, police said.

The incident was made public on February 14, four days after the crime, when Gehlot confessed to police and led them to the refrigerator in his restaurant where the victim's body was buried.

During the investigation, Gehlot told police that Nikki learned about his upcoming wedding on February 10, which he had kept a secret.

During an argument between the couple, Gehlot allegedly strangled Yadav with a data cable kept in his car. The police have confiscated the car used in the commission of the crime. Gehlot was arrested on February 14, and a Delhi court sent him to five-day police custody for further interrogation.

Also Read: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot had plans to go to Goa, time of death not ascertained yet; top developments