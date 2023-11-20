Delhi nightlife: CM Arvind Kejriwal grants permission to keep 83 new shops open 24 hours

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted permission to 83 new shops and commercial establishments in the city to operate around the clock. This brings the total number of shops and establishments allowed to operate 24 hours to 635.

The decision was taken by the Delhi government's Shops and Establishments Committee (SEC). The committee approved the applications of 83 shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours, subject to them complying with the provisions of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

During the Act's application review process, 122 submissions were submitted, with 29 falling short of standards and being rejected. However, 83 applications that met all of the requirements were approved.

The decision to allow more shops and establishments to operate 24 hours is part of the Delhi government's efforts to boost the night-time economy of the city. The government believes that allowing more shops and establishments to operate 24 hours will create more employment opportunities and attract more tourists to the city.

According to the press note, the implementation of a streamlined online application process has successfully minimised bureaucratic bottlenecks, resulting in a quick verification process. Permission has been granted selectively to specific categories of stores in various places, and strict penalties will be imposed for any violations of regulations, showing a nuanced approach to balancing business facilitation with regulatory compliance.

