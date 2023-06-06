Delhi Police reaches WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh's residence in UP's Gonda; records statements of 12 people

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police arrived at the residence of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. The police arrived at Singh's residence to record the statements of 12 people in connection with the allegations of sexual harassment against Singh, according to an India Today report.

The report further highlighted that the Delhi Police collected the names, addresses and identity cards of the people who gave their statements. Furthermore, several supporters of the WFI chief were also questioned.

This comes after Olympic medallists like Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who have been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh demanding his arrest, said they will continue their fight for justice.

"Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways," Malik said in a tweet as she joined back her position in Railways.

So far, a total of 137 statements have been recorded by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the allegations against Singh.

The Delhi Police on April 28 had registered two FIRs against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Singh at the Connaught Place police station, including one on the basis of a complaint from the father of a minor wrestler invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act that entails a prison term of up to seven years on conviction.

The FIRs registered following a Supreme Court order have charged him under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including assaulting a woman to outrage her modesty (section 354), sexual harassment (354A) and stalking (354D), that are punishable with jail terms of two-three years.

Some of the complainants also alleged that Singh made advances to seek "sexual favours", promising to help them in their careers.

Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proved against him.

(With inputs from Abhishek Mishra)

