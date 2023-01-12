Delhi Police says 'nothing suspicious found' on SpiceJet flight after phone call claimed bomb on plane

A phone call regarding a bomb in Pune-bound SpiceJet flight from Delhi was received before the takeoff, said Delhi Police on Thursday. CISF and Delhi Police are on alert and the flight is being checked at Delhi Airport, said cops.

Delhi Police said, "So far nothing suspicious has been found but security drill will be followed as per SOP."

Earlier this week, a Moscow to Goa international flight, which had made an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat following a bomb threat, took off for its destination on Tuesday afternoon after nearly 15 hours as nothing suspicious was found onboard, officials said.

The Azur Air international flight took off for Dabolim at around 1:20 pm on Tuesday with all passengers and crew members.

The flight was diverted to the Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat and made a safe emergency landing there at 9.49 pm on Monday, officials had said.

After evacuating all 236 passengers and eight crew members, the plane as well as the luggage was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious was found, they said.

The crew and passengers spent the night at the Jamnagar airport lounge.