Delhi pollution: Air quality index hits 310; schools reopen, construction ban removed

Delhi pollution update: Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category as the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital reached 310 as of 08:30 am on Monday morning. Other parts of Delhi also reported 'very poor' air quality on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data posted as of 07:00 am on Monday.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 361, Alipur 368, Ashok Vihar 342, IGI Airport area 318 and RK Puram 344 respectively. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 301 on Sunday, an improvement from 319 on Saturday, 405 on Friday, 419 on Thursday, 401 on Wednesday, 397 on Tuesday and 358 on last Monday.

An AQI of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, 401-500 severe and above 450 severe plus. The Centre on Sunday revoked the restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-4 due to the improvement in Delhi's air quality.

With this, a ban on construction work related to linear projects has been removed and the entry of trucks into Delhi has been allowed. Some of the linear projects that were stopped in the national capital due to pollution included Raj Marg, roads, flyovers, foot-over bridges and other similar projects.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai further listed out the projects where construction work could be carried out. He mentioned railway, metro, airports, station projects, interstation bus terminals, procedures related to national security, projects of national importance, hospitals, linear and cleanliness projects.

He also enlisted prohibited activities within the national capital including vehicles on unmetalled roads, benching plant operation, cutting and work related to tiles as well as the cutting of other floor material and mining activities. "We have to ensure that we do not get confused between GRAP-4 and GRAP-3 restrictions, as GRAP-4 restrictions are still in place," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Centre also permitted the entry of petrol and diesel vehicles into the national capital. Schools and colleges have also reopened in Delhi from today due to the dip in pollution levels. Earlier this month, the Delhi government had announced an early winter break for schools from November 9-18 amid severe air pollution and worsening air quality in the national capital.

