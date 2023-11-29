Delhi pollution: GRAP-3 restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves; BS-3 petrol, BS-4 diesel cars allowed

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), Centre's pollution panel, on Tuesday, decided to lift the restrictions under GRAP-3 in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after the air quality in the national capital and its adjoining regions improved for the second consecutive day. Delhi's daily average air quality index (AQI) showed an improvement on Tuesday compared to Monday.

Delhi's daily average AQI stood at 312 on Tuesday compared to 395 on Monday. The removal of GRAP-3 restrictions implies that BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers can ply freely in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, news agency PTI reported.

"Keeping in view the disruptive nature of restrictions under Stage-III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) impacting a large number of stakeholders and public as well as considering the significant improvement in the average air quality index of Delhi-NCR, the GRAP sub-committee decided to revoke Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect," the CAQM noted.

Delhi government's transport department will soon issue a notification regarding the same. The GRAP-3 curbs included a ban on non-essential construction activities, operation of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers in the Delhi-NCR region. If any such vehicles were found on Delhi roads, a fine of Rs 20,000 was collected.

GRAP-3 restrictions are imposed when the air quality index (AQI) hits 400 or higher or is likely to touch that range. Previously, the pollution panel revoked GRAP-4 curbs in Delhi-NCR after improvement in air quality.

Restrictions under GRAP-1 and 2 shall, however, continue to remain in place in NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not go down to severe category, the Centre's pollution panel mentioned. The CAQM noted that construction and demolition sites as well as industrial units which have been issued closure orders due to violations or non-compliance of statutory directions, rules and guidelines shall not resume their operations without any specific order from the commission.

