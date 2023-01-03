Delhi road horror: Anjali was in a drunken state but insisted on driving two-wheeler, says friend Nidhi

Anjali, the 20-year-old woman who died after being dragged for around 12 kms on the first day of the new year in Delhi, was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler, said her friend Nidhi on Tuesday.

"She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car, got dragged with it. I was scared and went away from there, didn't tell anything to anyone," said Nidhi who is also an eyewitness to the accident.

"After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck under the car. The men in the car knew the woman was stuck under their car. After the accident, I didn't inform the police but went home," Nidhi told reporters.

Speaking to India Today TV, Nidhi said, "I knew her for only 15 days but we became friends really quickly. We decided to celebrate the new year together. On December 31, she called me up and came to Sultanpuri to pick me up. After that, we went to Rohini and then she took me to her home. We then went to the hotel."

Nidhi said that Anjali could have been saved if the men had stopped the car and had helped her out. "They did not even try. They kept moving forward and dragged her body," she said, adding that she could not see anyone as the car had black windows.

When asked why she did not tell the police, Nidhi said that she was scared and she went back home on foot. "I became very hopeless. The only thing I had in mind was to go back home. I thought the men in the car would stop the car eventually and help her out."

"I was not in my senses to tell the police. I was scared if the blame could fall on me. When the police approached me, I told them everything."