Firecracker violations: Delhi Police files nearly 100 cases post Diwali celebrations

Delhi Police has registered nearly 100 cases against people for defying the firecrackers ban on Diwali. The cases have been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 268 (public nuisance), and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

The Delhi government had imposed a ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers on Diwali in order to curb air pollution. However, many people defied the ban and set off firecrackers on the day of Diwali.

Here are the number of cases and the respective localities in which they were registered.

17 cases have been filed in North-East Delhi.

2 cases were registered in Southern Delhi.

8 cases were lodged in the North district of Delhi.

29 cases were filed in East Delhi.

13 cases were registered in the Shahdara area of the national capital.

28 cases were registered in the south-west area of Delhi.

There were no cases reported in the Rohini and outer northern sectors of the national capital.

On Diwali, firecrackers were set off in the national capital, raising the Air Quality Index (AQI) to dangerous levels on Monday.

On Monday morning, AQI levels in several regions of the city exceeded 900. The AQI level in the India Gate region, in the heart of the city, was 999.

According to aqicn.org, the AQI at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium area was 999 in the morning and then dropped to 553. The AQI in the Pusa Road neighbourhood was 970, while it was 849 in the Anand Vihar area.

