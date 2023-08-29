G20 Summit 2023: Fresh guidelines, road advisory issued for railway travellers

New Delhi is all set to host one of the most significant geopolitical events this year -- the G20 Summit India 2023 from September 9 to 10. Ahead of the summit, the Delhi government has announced a holiday for educational institutes and public and private offices, including banks, in the city from September 8 to 10.

In the run-up to the summit, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for all travellers, especially railway passengers.

The police said that the movement of passengers to the airport, New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations will be facilitated. However, passengers might take some more time than usual to reach their destination.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised the use of the Airport Express Line of the Delhi Metro to reach the airport and the Delhi Metro for railway stations.

Traffic diversion for New Delhi railway station

From South & West Delhi: Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road –Naraina Flyover – Mayapuri Chowk – Kirti Nagar Main Road – Shadipur Flyover - Patel Road (Main Mathura Marg) – R/A Pusa – Pusa Road – Dayal Chowk – Panchkuian Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road – Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From North & East Delhi: Yudhisthir Setu – Boulevard Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – R/A Jhandewalan – D.B. Gupta Road – Sheela Cinema Road – Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

Traffic diversion for Old Delhi railway station

From South & East Delhi: Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road – Yudhister Setu – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Lothian Road – Chhatta Rail – S.P. Mukherjee Marg – Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

From West & North Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Rohtak Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Lothian Road – Chatta Rail – Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

Traffic diversion for Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Ring Road – AIIMS Chowk – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu – Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Lodhi Road – Neela Gumbad – Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg – Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

From East Delhi: Pusta Road/Noida Link Road – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) – Nizamuddin Entry-II Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

From West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Mahatma Gandhi Road (Ring Road) – Raja Garden Chowk – Naraina Flyover – Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Ring Road – AIIMS Chowk – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu – Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Lodhi Road – Neela Gumbad – Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg – Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

From North Delhi: Mukarba Chowk – Dr. KB Hedgewar Marg (Outer Ring Road) – Majnu Ka Tila) – Chandgi Ram Akhada – Left loop from Ring Road towards Yudhishthir Setu – GT Road – Shastri Park – Pusta Road/Noida Link Road – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) – Nizamuddin Entry-II Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

Traffic diversion for Sarai Rohilla railway station

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Vande Matram Marg – Dayal Chowk – Faiz Road – New Rohtak Road – Liberty Cinema – Navhind School Marg – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

From East Delhi: Noida Link Road/Pusta Road – Shastri Park – GT Road – Yudhishthir Setu – GT Karnal Road – Under Rani Jhansi Flyover – Ram Bagh Marg – Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Old Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

From West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Rohtak Road – New Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

From North Delhi: Azadpur Chowk – Ring Road – Prem Badi Pul – Maharaja Nahar Singh Marg – Inderlok Metro Station – Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Old Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

Delhi Traffic Police will launch a G20 Summit Virtual Helpdesk to provide details about transportation services, traffic arrangements, maps, police services, and more. The helpdesk will also share information about routes to provide better service to users.

