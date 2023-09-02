G20 Summit 2023: Full dress rehearsals today, traffic flow to be impacted. Check details

G20 summit traffic restrictions: Delhi Police will be conducting full dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit on Saturday. The timings for the rehearsal are 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. Commuters have been asked to use metro services as traffic is likely to be affected.

Delhi Police have said commuters may face more than normal traffic on some of the roads and junctions and are therefore, requested to plan their journey in advance and avoid these roads during the specified time slots.

As per the information, traffic will be restricted at several locations during the carcade rehearsals, including Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, Janpath Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg.

The motorists have been advised to take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road and Majnu Ka Tila to commute between north and south on Saturday, it said.

Similarly for commuting between east and west corridor, they can take DND Flyover, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Moolchand Underpass, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, Ring Road, Brar Square and Naraina Flyover.

Traffic Advisory



In view of the #G20Summit Carcades Rehearsals to be held on 02nd September, 2023 traffic regulations will be effective on various roads. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/H4Hi49ZQaJ — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 31, 2023

The G-20 Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on September 9 and 10. Heads of states and delegates are expected to come from September 7.

A majority of G20 leaders, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, have already confirmed their participation at the summit.

On Saturday, the White House said US President Joe Biden will travel to India next week to participate in the G20 Summit. Biden is expected to arrive on September 7 and then hold a bilateral meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8.

