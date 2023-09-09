G20 Summit: Argentina's President welcomed in Delhi with Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You'; Oppn says 'outrageous'

Top leaders from around the world are present in the national capital for the 18th G20 Summit taking place under India's presidency on September 9 and 10.

Several cultural dance performances were organised at the airport to welcome world leaders as they landed in Delhi, which caught the eyeballs of Indians across the country. However, amid all of this, the performances for Argentinian President Alberto Fernández and US President Joe Biden have garnered a lot of attention mainly for the unexpected choice of music.

In order to welcome the two world leaders, a dance troupe performed on a classical version of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’.

#WATCH | G-20 in India: US President Joe Biden arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit



He was received by MoS Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh pic.twitter.com/U0qyG0aFcp — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

Taking a jibe over the incident, the Congress party said it was a moment of 'embarrassment'.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate shared the lyrics of the song and expressed surprise over welcoming foreign dignitaries with 'Shape of You' by Ed Sheeran'.

"We are welcoming foreign heads of state with ‘Shape of you’ by Ed Sheeran?!?! Lyrics that follow ‘Grab on my waist and put that body on me.…I’m in love with your body. Last night you were in my room. And now my bedsheets smell like you’. Embarrassing at the least," she said.

A user asked, "Can someone please tell me why Argentina’s PM was greeted with ‘Shape of you’ by Ed Sheeran when he arrived for the G20 summit in Delhi?"

"What's the point of this? It's neither Indian culture nor Argentine culture. Why couldn't the organisers hire classical dance groups from all the Indian states to showcase our cultural diversity instead of this pathetic joke?," another said.

A user stated, "Ed Sheeran's Shape of You is part of our culture now? 🤷🏻‍♀️ If you sprinkle some "sa ni dha pa" over it like salt, it doesn't make it cultural either. 🤷🏻‍♀️"

Both the leaders arrived in Delhi on September 8 to attend the G20 summit taking place today and tomorrow.

Soon after his arrival on Friday, Biden held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi at his residence. President Biden lauded India’s G20 Presidency for further demonstrating how the G20 as a forum is delivering important outcomes.

