'Go to Pakistan,' Karnataka teacher asks students, transferred

A government school teacher in Karnataka's Shivamogga district has been accused of asking two Class 5 Muslim students to ‘go to Pakistan’. The teacher, identified as Manjula Devi, has been transferred and an inquiry has been initiated against her. The matter was brought to the attention of the school's administration, subsequently leading to an investigation to verify the allegations.

The incident took place on Friday when the two students were arguing with each other. The teacher intervened and scolded the boys, both of whom were from the Muslim community. She allegedly told them to "go to Pakistan" if they did not like India.

According to the Hindustan Times report, A Nazrullah, the president of the minority section of the Janata Dal Secular, has filed a complaint with the education department. “We were shocked after the children told us about the incident. We filed a complaint with the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), and the department took action against the teacher,” Nazrullah said.

India Today reported that Block Education Officer P Nagraj confirmed action was taken based on the students' complaints, despite no concrete proof of the alleged statement.

This comes just days after a video of the Muslim boy getting slapped by his classmates on the instruction of a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh went viral. The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was also seen making objectionable remarks against the community, triggering outrage. Tyagi has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) on the complaint of the boy's family.

Tyagi, in her defence, had said the clip had been tampered with to give a communal colour to the matter. She, however, admitted that getting the student slapped by his classmates was wrong.

Recently, Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind said that the boy who was slapped had moved to another private school.

