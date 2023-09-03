'Padosi ko pyaar karna...': Virat Kohli's Pakistani fan girl shuts up fellow countryman during Asia Cup 2023; WATCH

Asia Cup 2023: Excited cricket fans were left disheartened on Saturday after the most-awaited encounter between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 was called off due to continuous rain at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Even before the match was cancelled, the Indian cricket fans were disappointed due to Virat Kohli's early dismissal, who could score just four runs in seven balls.

Today, a video of a Pakistani girl went viral in which she can be heard saying she was disappointed too as Kohli could not score a century. She said she had come to Kandy to watch Virat Kohli's game but was disappointed. The fan girl chose the former Indian skipper over Pakistani player Babar Azam, who is counted among the best batsmen in the world.

The girl said that she loved Virat Kohli and would choose him over Babar Azam any day. However, like every other cricket fan, she was too disappointed as the match was called off due to bad weather; she said, "I'm a bit upset as Virat Kohli is my favourite cricketer, and I wanted him to see score a century. I had come to see the match only for him and see him live."

"I’m supporting Pakistani also, but I love Virat Kohli,” she added. After that, a Pakistani fan reacted, asking her to support her own country Pakistan instead of supporting India. To which, the girl replied, "Chacha Padosi ko pyaar karna koi buri baat toh nahin hain na (Uncle, loving your neighbour is not a bad thing)."

Should learn from Pakistani cricket fans… always graceful in defeat or win. Game ko game hi rakho. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/DfJYVZdZsl — Sangita (@Sanginamby) September 3, 2023

A lot of reactions came from internet users after the video was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Here in Pakistan Kohli's fan(s) are more than baber azam! But baber and kohli both r love,” wrote one of the internet users.

Here in Pakistan kholi's fan are more than baber azam! 🇵🇰🇮🇳 But baber and kholi both r love — Zain Falak (@ZainFalak5) September 3, 2023

Really awesome. ..These sporting minds are an exception ...we need them more n more 🏏 — Dipanjan Bhattacharya 🇮🇳 ☭ (@DipanjanBhatt20) September 3, 2023

Bagal me vo chicha bhi Pakistani fans hi the... Yes you can say we can learn some grace from this particular lady, she is graceful ❤️ 😻 — DevAnand (@DevAnand1947) September 3, 2023

Have always observed my Pakistani friends ... They really don't have hatred towards Indians.

They would just treat us the same .. — Sabreena Usman (@sab_fi) September 3, 2023

In yesterday’s match, India did not start on a strong note as the top order failed, scoring just 66 runs in 15 overs before falling. However, Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) saved India with a partnership of over 100 runs that helped the team reach 266 in 48.5 overs.

