Gujarat: 1 dead, many injured in stampede at Surat railway station

On November 11, a stampede occurred at the Surat railway station in Gujarat, resulting in one death and several injuries. The stampede reportedly began after a group of passengers rushed to board a train.

According to reports, the stampede began on platform number 6 of the Surat railway station. A group of passengers reportedly rushed to board the Tapti Ganga Express train, which was scheduled to depart at 11:30 AM. The stampede reportedly caused several passengers to fall and be trampled by others.

One passenger, a 40-year-old man, was killed in the stampede. Several other passengers were injured, some seriously. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the stampede is still under investigation. Meanwhile, Surat's MP and state railways minister, Darshana Jardosh, paid a visit to the hospital to meet with the injured.

Chief PRO, Sumit Thakor said, "In view of the festive season, this year, Western Railways have run 46 pairs special trains with about 400 trips covering Mumbai, Gujarat, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. Over 7 lakh passengers are travelling to their destination using these trains"

"Keeping in view the festive rush, special arrangements have been made for crowd management. Nearly 165 RPF and GRP jawans have been deployed at Surat station and additional counters have been opened," he added.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway reportedly said in a statement that it has taken special steps to control the rush during the festive season, such as operating special trains from Surat and Udhna and bringing personnel from the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force for security and crowd management.

According to the Western Railway, 400 trips of 46 pairs of special trains are being run to various locations, with 27 pairs starting or passing through Surat and Udhna railway stations.

