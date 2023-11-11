Eng vs Pak: Pakistan's hope for World Cup nearly over as England opts to bat first; here's what Babar Azam's team needs to qualify

Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the semi-final of the ongoing ICC World Cup tournament are nearly over with Jos Buttler-led England winning the toss at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata today and opting to bat first.

The two teams face each other in their last league match of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

England was already eliminated from the tournament and the Men in Green were only hoping for a miracle. However, their chances of qualifying are almost impossible now.

As per the rules stated, in order to qualify for the semi-final, the Men in Green must defeat England either by a margin of 287 runs while batting first or by around 284 balls to spare if chasing the target.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Pakistan

England and Pakistan are facing each other at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. The match is being played from 2 pm onwards.

After the toss, the skipper of Pakistan, Babar Azam said that they'll try their best and then see what to do. He added that he wanted to bat first too but they are now looking forward to this.

Eng vs Pak: Playing 11

Pakistan - Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (In for Hasan Ali), Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

England (unchanged) - Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

Eng vs Pak: Where to watch the match?

The England vs Pakistan match can be watched on Star Sports Network in India. Meanwhile, it can also be viewed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

