Gujarat: Dalit employee forced by woman employer to hold footwear in mouth for asking pending salary

Nilesh Dalsaniya, a 21-year-old Dalit man, was forced to hold footwear in his mouth for allegedly asking for the pending salary.

The incident took place in Morbi in Gujarat, where Dalsaniya worked as an employee for Vibhuti Patel, a businesswoman. According to Dalsaniya's complaint to the police, Patel and her brother, Om Patel, assaulted him and forced him to hold her footwear in his mouth after he demanded his salary for 16 days of work.

The incident occurred when Dalsaniya, accompanied by his brother and a neighbor, went to Vishbuti's office on Wednesday evening. Patel and her accomplices, including her brother Om Patel, are alleged to have resorted to violence. The police in Gujarat's Morbi have filed a case against a businesswoman and six others.

The police, based on the filed FIR, stated that Dalsaniya was not just assaulted but was also slapped by Vibhuti. She further forced him to the terrace where other workers subjected him to physical assault. Dalsaniya was beaten with belts, kicked, and punched by the accused.

The police FIR further stated that Vibhuti made Dalsaniya insert her footwear into his mouth. She also allegedly threatened Dalsaniya with dire consequences if he dared to return to the vicinity.

Furthermore, the accused videotaped the encounter, forcing Dalsaniya to admit on video that he came to Vibhuti's workplace to extort money. The Dalit man was transported to Morbi civil hospital for treatment following the assault.

"All the accused face charges of assault, criminal intimidation, rioting, and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," Pratipalsinh Zala, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SC/ST Cell) said.

Zala further stated that after receiving the report, the police searched all of the accused's homes but found no one. He went on to say that three distinct teams have been formed to find them.

With inputs from India Today

