Gujarat: Woman kills 2-yr-old son for lover, watches Drishyam to avoid arrest

In yet another example of how people are taking inspiration from films, a woman in Gujarat's Surat killed her two-and-a-half-year-old son and then watched a Bollywood movie 'Drishyam' to evade arrest. In Drishyam, which is a remake of a 2013 Malayalam-language film, a father tries to protect her daughter who accidentally kills a high-profile police officer's son. In the movie, the father, played by Ajay Devgn, also watches movies to learn ways to outwit the police.

Mandavi, a labourer at a construction site in Surat's Dindoli area, reportedly watched the film several times before killing her son, Veer. She then threw the body into a pit intended for the construction site's toilet and filed a missing complaint with the police.

When the police began to probe Veer's disappearance, Mandavi initially claimed that she suspected her son had been kidnapped by her lover. However, the police eventually became suspicious of her story and arrested her.

Initially, the woman lied to the police and said that she had buried the body in a pit, but nothing was found at the location. She then claimed that she had thrown the body into a pond, but the police could not see anything there either. When asked why she killed her kid and hid his body, the woman revealed that she was originally from Jharkhand and had a lover there. He had told her that if she arrived with her child, he would not welcome her.

In order to get acceptance from her lover, the woman murdered her son. She watched the movie Drishyam after committing the crime to understand how to hide the body. Mandavi confessed to killing Veer and told the police that she had done so because she wanted to be with her lover. She also said that she had been inspired by the film Drishyam, in which the protagonist is able to get away with murder by using his knowledge of forensic science.

Also Read: ‘If Scorpio had flopped, the board would have fired me’: Anand Mahindra on how he owes his entire career to the SUV