Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, issues warning in THESE states till August 5

India weather updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states till August 5. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar from August 2-5, Odisha from August 2-3, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on August 2, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from August 2-4.

The weather office also said that light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to prevail over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during 03rd-05th August and in East Rajasthan during 02nd-05th August. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Odisha on August 2, east Uttar Pradesh on August 2-3, east Madhya Pradesh west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan on August 3, Uttarakhand during August 3-5 and Himachal Pradesh during August 3-4.

For northeast India, the Met Department predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall during the next five days. Besides this, the weather office predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa and parts of central Maharashtra during the next five days.

Similar weather conditions have also been predicted for Marathwada on August 2 and Gujarat region on August 4 and 5. Coastal Karnataka is likely to witness light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain showers on August 2-4 whereas coastal Andhra Pradesh will witness similar weather conditions.

The Met Department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Meghalaya, Assam and central Maharashtra on August 2 coupled with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Marathwada and coastal Karnataka.

Heavy to very rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely to occur over east Madhya Pradesh during August 3-5. Similar weather conditions have been predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on August 4 and over Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on August 5.

Watch: Share market crash: Nifty, Sensex end deep in red; Adani Power, SpiceJet, Sula Vineyards among buzzing stocks; check top gainers, losers on August 2, 2023

Watch: Meet Ola Electric's newest employee, a dog named Bijlee; Know all about Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's bid to make office pet-friendly

Watch: ‘Human-like bear’ makes people flock to Chinese zoo; not a man in bear costume, claims zoo. Watch viral video of Malayan Sun bear

Watch: Manvendra Singh Gohil: India’s first openly gay prince was asked to undergo ‘brain conversion surgery’; All about the heir of Maharana of Rajpipla

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and coastal Karnataka on August 3. Similar weather conditions are likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, Gujarat region and coastal Karnataka on August 4.

On August 5, heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, and Gujarat Region.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also advised fishermen to not venture into the North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal along and off the Bangladesh-West Bengal-North Odisha coasts till August 2. IMD scientist HR Biswas told ANI: “Several districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall in the next 2 days. In the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is likely in North Odisha districts and other districts. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea”.

Also Read: Record 6.77 crore ITRs filed for FY23 till July 31: Income Tax Dept

Also Watch: Top News on August 2: Titan Company, Adani Wilmar Q1 Results, CRISIL, L&T ex-dividend stocks, Nifty outlook, GST Council meet on online gaming, CAT 2023 Registration to start, new Honda bike launch

Also Watch: Adani Wilmar, Titan Company, Adani Total Gas, Tata Motors, L&T, other stocks to watch on August 2, 2023