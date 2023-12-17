IMD issues orange alert for Tamil Nadu for next 7 days; fishermen advised not to venture into sea for 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that rainfall is likely in several parts of Tamil Nadu over the next seven days. The Met department has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, has been issued for districts including Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Pudukkotai.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thootukudi districts in the state on Sunday. Heavy rain is also likely to take place today at one or two places over Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuraam, Sivaganga, and Virudhnagar districts of the state. Light to moderate rain is likely at many parts of south Tamil Nadu and a few places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Sunday.

The weather office also issued a yellow alert for one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Virudhnagar and Theni districts of Tamil Nadu for Monday. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely to occur at many places over south Tamil Nadu, at one or two places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thootukudi and Tenkasi districts on Monday. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhnagar, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Theni districts of the state.

On Tuesday, one or two places over south Tamil Nadu north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms. Light to moderate rain is expected to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from Wednesday to Saturday.

As per the Met Department, a cyclonic circulation, which was over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lankan coast, now lies over the Comorin area and the neighbourhood.

The weather office said that squally weather accompanied with a wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting upto 55 kmph are likely to occur over Southwest Bay of Bengal along and off Sri Lanka, south Tamil Nadu coasts, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area, along and off south Kerala coast and adjoining Lakshadweep area during the next 2 days.

Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail over the adjoining Southwest Arabian Sea and along and off Somalia coast. Parts of Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, have experienced heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging on Sunday. Furthermore, the IMD has also advised fishermen to not venture in the sea from December 17 to 19.

