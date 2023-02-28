India likely to witness above normal temperature from March to May, says Met dept

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that India is expected to witness above-normal temperatures in almost all parts of central India, and north-western India, barring the peninsular parts.

IMD held a press conference on seasonal outlook for hot weather season (March to May) 2023 and monthly outlook for March 2023 for rainfall and temperature.

During the upcoming hot weather season March to May, above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India, east and central India and some parts of northwest India. Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are most likely over remaining parts of the country, IMD said.

"Maximum temperature from March-May indicates above normal for many parts. Except peninsular parts, all parts are likely to have an above-normal temperature. The minimum temperature also on north-west parts of India during March 2023 expected to be above normal," IMD scientist SC Bhan said in a briefing.

In February, Delhi saw the highest temperature in the last 55 years. IMD predicted that the city may experience a warmer March due to the increase in temperature.

The weather department further said that the heat will intensify in the first week of March as the temperature in Delhi rises.

A heatwave is more likely to occur in several locations of central and neighbouring northwest India during the March to May season. According to IMD's forecast, the likelihood of a heatwave over central India is unlikely in March 2023.

IMD forecasted that the monsoon is expected to appear in mid-April.

As per Bhan, the El Nino impact may affect the monsoon but at a later stage.

“The high temperatures are a result of the anticyclone and global warming. In February, the maximum temperature witnessed was 3-6 degrees higher in northern India. In north-west India, the February temperature was 3.4 degrees above normal,” Bhan said.

“The rainfall in March 2023 averaged over the country is most likely to be normal. Below-normal rainfall is most likely over most areas of northwest India, west-central India and some parts of east and northeast India. Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of peninsular India, east-central India and some isolated pockets of northeast India,” Bhan added.

IMD said that currently neutral Indian Ocean Dipole conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean and the latest forecast suggests that the neutral IOD conditions may continue during the pre-monsoon season.

