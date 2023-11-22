India restarts eVisa facility for all eligible Canadian citizens

The High Commission of India in Canada announced on Wednesday that they have restored the eVisa facility for all eligible Canadian citizens from today, 22 November 2023.

The official notice was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a caption that reads, “Indian eVisa facility for all eligible Canadian citizens has been restored w.e.f. 22 November 2023. See the Notice for further details. eVisa may be applied at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html”

“Indian eVisa facility has been restored w.e.f. 22 November 2023, for all eligible Canadian citizens holding Regular/Ordinary Canadian passports. Holder of any other category of Canadian passport will need to apply for regular paper visa, in accordance with the existing modalities - details may be found on the respective websites of High Commission of India, Ottawa; Consulate General of India, Toronto and Consulate General of India, Vancouver,” states the official notice.

This update from the Indian government came after last month. After a month-long ban, India renewed specific categories of visa services for Canadian citizens. Ottawa, too, welcomed the decision as “good news for Canadians”.

This step by India to restore e-visa services for Canadian citizens is a crucial step taken towards improving relations between the two countries following a sharp decline caused by Canada’s allegations of Indian officials being involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year.

The diplomatic tensions between India and Canada started in June when the Khalistani separatist Nijjar was shot dead by unidentified killers outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. Following the incident, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations in Parliament of "credible" links between Indian government agents and Nijjar's killing, based on some intelligence reports. These claims made by the Canadian PM were supported by US intelligence assistance, but the evidence supporting the claim is yet to be presented to the public.

Meanwhile, India has denied any sort of involvement in the matter and described the allegations made by Trudeau as "absurd".