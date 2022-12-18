'India will organise FIFA-like football event': PM Modi makes big promise in Meghalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, while addressing a gathering in Meghalaya, assured the country of organising an event like FIFA World Cup in India. "Today the teams playing in the Qatar final is between foreign countries. But, I can say with assurance that we will be organising an event like the FIFA world cup in India and will cheer for the tricolor," he said.

The same was tweeted by the official Twitter account of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Today the teams playing in the Qatar final is between foreign countries.



But, I can say with assurance that we will be organizing an event like FIFA world cup in India and will cheer for the tricolor.



- PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/RsmBNIrHao — BJP (@BJP4India) December 18, 2022

Prime Minister Modi was in Meghalaya, where he launched various developmental projects. "It is a coincidence that when the football world cup final is happening, I am addressing football fans on a football ground," he said while addressing a crowd.

"On one side, the world’s largest football tournament is happening and we are initiating developmental works from a football ground," the Prime Minister said.

It is a coincidence that when the football world cup final is happening, I am addressing football fans on a football ground.



One one side world’s largest football tournament is happening and we are initiating developmental works from a football ground.



- PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/OZQV0zIHel — BJP (@BJP4India) December 18, 2022

Addressing the gathering, the PM also mentioned that the Central Government is moving forward with a new approach in the field of sports.

"We are moving forward with a new approach in the field of sports. North East has the first sports university of India. North East is also getting the gift of multipurpose halls, football grounds, athlete tracks with 90 such projects," he stated.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022 final today: Argentina vs France - 5 key facts to know