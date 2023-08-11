Indian-American man arrested by FBI for performing lewd act next to minor on flight

An Indian-American man, identified as Dr Sudipta Mohanty, aged 33, was on Thursday arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) under allegations of sexually illicit behavior on a flight from Honolulu to Boston. This occurred on May 27, 2022 when it is claimed that Mohanty was witnessed masturbating next to a 14-year-old minor during the journey.

The FBI intervened promptly, apprehending Mohanty upon landing in Boston following the adolescent victim’s alerting of in-flight personnel. The crew members conscientiously alerted the appropriate authorities, resulting in the immediate arrest and subsequent transfer of the case to the federal court of Boston.

After his arrest, Mohanty made an initial appearance in federal court. While he was eventually released, following court proceedings, the incident has thrown into sharp focus the safety and security of passengers, particularly minors, onboard. If proven guilty, Mohanty may face punitive action, including a possible jail sentence extending to up to 90 days.

According to the complaint received by the flight's crew, the man was purportedly seen masturbating in his seat next to an unidentified minor. The flight attendants immediately alerted the captain on noticing the reported act and followed the prescribed airline procedures for handling such incidents on board.

As per the affidavit filed in the case, the minor alleged that after about five hours into the flight, Mohanty covered himself with a blanket, and she could see his legs bouncing up and down. As the blanket slipped to the floor, she was shocked to see Mohanty exposed, his pants unzipped and his genitals visible.

#BREAKING: Today, #FBI Boston special agents arrested Dr. Sudipta Mohanty for allegedly committing lewd acts within the view of a 14-year-old female seated next to him onboard a flight from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022. https://t.co/Rl3dV7ORM2 pic.twitter.com/gLTOFhXR52 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) August 10, 2023

The teenager was traveling with her grandparents and described her ordeal as "disgusting and very uncomfortable". She moved to a different seat post the incident to escape the uncomfortable scene. It was only when she landed in Boston that she gathered the courage to share her traumatic experience with her family. Immediately after hearing her account, they approached law enforcement in order to ensure swift and decisive action against Mohanty.

During the investigation, Mohanty, however, refuted the charges, claiming, "I have no recollection of that."

When informed of Sudipta Mohanty's detention, Acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Dizenna of the FBI's Boston Division stated that the FBI takes crimes committed aboard aircraft seriously.

Underscoring the FBI's unyielding stance, Dizenna stated, "The FBI takes crimes committed on aircraft seriously." The nature of such crimes, he implied, demands an equally serious response due to the potential risk they pose for both the crew and passengers aboard the flight.

Dizenna also characterised the incident as "reprehensible" - a term that further underscores the gravity of the crime. The word reprehensible is commonly associated with conduct that is considered morally unacceptable.

The incident occurred on a Hawaiian Airlines flight. Sudipta Mohanty is a Boston-based internist and primary care physician.

