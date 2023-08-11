‘Doesn’t suit him’: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi’s Parliament speech; says PM was laughing, making jokes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. He said that while the Parliament was discussing Manipur, the prime minister was laughing and cracking jokes. The Congress leader said that the Indian Army can end the Manipur violence in two days but the prime minister does not want to extinguish the fire.

Gandhi also criticised the prime minister's reply to the no-confidence motion and said that his speech was about himself, his view and politics and had little to do with Manipur. PM Modi devoted just two minutes on Manipur in his speech stretching up to 2 hours and 13 minutes, said Gandhi.

Referring to PM Modi’s remarks that there would be a no-confidence motion in 2028, Rahul Gandhi stated that the question was not if Modi will become PM in 2024 but of Manipur, where children and people are being killed.

"I watched the PM yesterday speaking for two hours laughing, joking, 'lagaoing naaras'. The Prime Minister seems to have forgotten that the state of Manipur is on fire and has been on fire for many days," Gandhi said.

"The Prime Minister sitting in the middle of Parliament was shamelessly laughing...It doesn’t suit him. The issue was not Congress or me, the issue was what is happening in Manipur and why it was not being stopped," he said.

"The PM at least could go to Manipur, talk to communities and say I am your PM, let's start talking, but I don't see any intention," the Congress MP said.

He said that there has been no dialogue in Manipur that continues to witness relentless violence. The first step is to put an end to the violence, said Gandhi.

Gandhi said that his words that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have ‘murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur’ were not hollow words. "Hindustan has been murdered by BJP in Manipur," he said.

The Congress MP also spoke about the suspension of Opposition MPs from the Parliament. He added that their job will not change even if the government suspends Opposition MPs, and that their job is to end the violence there.

