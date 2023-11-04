Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter crashes at Kochi air station in Kerala, 1 dead

A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Navy crashed at the Kochi air station in Kerala on Saturday, November 4, killing one person. The helicopter was on a routine training sortie when it crashed at around 2:30 PM. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

According to Navy officials, the Indian Navy helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff while on a training mission.

The accident happened when the aircraft was being serviced on the ground. Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and top officials have paid tribute to Yogendra Singh, LAM, who lost his life in the Chetak helicopter crash at Kochi.

“The Chetak helicopter met with a ground accident during maintenance taxi checks at INS Garuda, Kochi, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of one ground crew. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident,” the Indian Navy said.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & all personnel of the Indian Navy mourn the loss of life & pay tribute to Yogendra Singh, LAM who lost his life in the unfortunate accident at Kochi and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family: Spokesperson of the Indian Navy https://t.co/YdI0LV0he2 pic.twitter.com/R01TeDi9BT — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

Adjacent to INS Venduruthy, INS Garuda is renowned as a central training node for the brave men and women of the Indian Navy. Fitted with state-of-the-art facilities, this major naval air training centre enables diverse aircraft to smoothly execute landings and take-offs, thereby further solidifying its unquestioned eminence in naval aviation training.

"A Chetak helicopter met with a ground accident today during maintenance taxi checks at INS Garuda, Kochi, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of one ground crew," PTI quoted sources as saying. The deceased was a Leading Air Mechanic (LAM).

