Indians opt for personalised New Year experience, choose unique destinations over luxury

As 2024 approaches, a growing number of Indians are steering away from lavish celebrations, instead opting for personalized experiences at domestic destinations for their New Year festivities. This trend extends to accommodation, with many willing to forego luxury hotels in favour of a more tailored experience, whether in terms of cuisine or lodging.

This year, a significant portion of Indians are heading to locations such as Manali, Shimla, as well as various spots in Kerala, Kochi, and Goa. Some are even embracing short-haul flights to destinations like Bangkok, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, with Sri Lanka emerging as a popular destination.

"Sri Lanka has seen a 7-9 per cent reduction in airfares from Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai compared to last year," said Indiver Rastogi, President & Group Head, Global Business Travel, Thomas Cook India, to Business Today TV.

Meanwhile, domestic destinations are experiencing peak demand, prompting travellers to accept higher airfares to celebrate both the Christmas and New Year's long weekends. Nishant Pitti, CEO, EaseMyTrip, said, "over the New Year weekend, there has been a significant 60 per cent increase in overall bookings and a notable 40 per cent rise in advance reservations. Popular destinations saw a surge in bookings from the second week of December."

Despite escalating airfares, hotel bookings are also on the rise. Indians are not only opting for traditional hotels but are also choosing bed and breakfast (BNBs) and apartments for their New Year's accommodations.

According to a source from a three-star luxury hotel in Shimla, bookings for the New Year were made well in advance around the end of November. Prahlad Krishnamurthi, Chief Business Officer, Clear Trip, also shares that, "Hotel bookings have increased by 35 per cent, accompanied by a 1.26x price spike."

A notable trend this New Year is the realization among Indians that there are numerous alternatives beyond organized hotel sectors. This shift allows them to savour the exclusivity of price and location, and many are willing to pay extra for this privilege.

Chef Sunit Sharma, a culinary mentor at Modern Hospitality Consultants in Goa, said that tourists are opting for expensive food and non-hotel venues due to fewer restrictions, greater seclusion, and the flexibility to design their own itinerary. He highlights that individuals are willing to spend up to Rs 6000 for a personalized and flexible experience, surpassing the Rs 3000 typically spent on a buffet at a premier hotel.