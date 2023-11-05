ISRO chief S Somanath withdraws autobiography post predecessor controversy

The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath, on Saturday, November 5, said that he will not publish his autobiography after the controversy erupted regarding his alleged critical remarks about the former ISRO Chairman, K. Sivan.

The ISRO chief confirmed that he has decided to withdraw the publication of the book 'Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal' (roughly translated as - Lions that drank the moonlight), reported news agency PTI.

The decision from Somnath came after a report published in the Malayala Manorama on Saturday stated that the book suggests that K. Sivan, former ISRO Chairman and Mr. Somanath’s immediate predecessor, may have hindered critical promotions that Somanath thought were due.

Somanath said: "Individuals in key roles often face various challenges, including those related to securing positions within an organisation. My intention was not to single out any specific individual; I simply aimed to highlight a particular aspect."

Giving a clarification further on the matter, Somanath told The Hindu, “There has been some misinterpretation. At no point have I said that Dr. Sivan tried to prevent me from becoming the Chairman. All I said was that being made a member of the Space Commission is generally seen as a stepping stone to [ISRO’s chairmanship]. However, a director from another [ISRO centre] was placed, so naturally, that trimmed my chances [at chairmanship].”

“Secondly, the book isn’t officially released. My publisher may have released a few copies... but after all this controversy, I have decided to withhold publication,” he added.

The chairman of ISRO reaffirmed that his book is not a criticism piece but rather an inspirational story for people who want to overcome problems in life and achieve their dreams.

He previously mentioned how his book tells the story of his modest beginnings and intends to inspire talented individuals who may lack the confidence to achieve their dreams. "The book does not aim to narrate my life story; its sole purpose is to encourage people to pursue their dreams while facing life's adversities," he told PTI.