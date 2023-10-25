ISRO chief Somanath reveals humble origins in autobiography, says 'couldn't afford bus fare, hostel fee'

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath is all set to release his autobiography in November. The autobiography titled "Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal" is written in Malayalam and promises to be a tale of motivation, focusing on the power of hard work and perseverance in the face of difficulties.

Somanath, who was part of the team that executed the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully in August, had humble beginnings. It included commuting to college on an old bicycle and staying in a modest lodge due to financial constraints.

Not just that, he had his own share of confusions like many of us when it came to taking decision regarding his career. Despite the many challenges that came along his way, Somanath managed to be on track and take decisions which eventually led him to his current position.

"It is actually the story of an ordinary village youth who doesn't even know whether to join engineering or BSc...about his dilemmas, right decisions he made in life, and the opportunities he received in a country like India," he told PTI.

"The book is not intended to teach my life story. Its only intention is to inspire people to chase their dreams while battling adversities in life," the ISRO Chairman added.

The veteran scientist, in his book, recalls how he was forced to stay in a tiny lodge room in Kollam district as there was no money to pay hostel fees while studying at TKM Engineering College there decades ago.

Now the ISRO chief used to commute to the college by riding an old bicycle as he could not afford the bus fare. He was forced to skip the study tour due to poverty in the family.

The historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was a significant factor that persuaded Somanath to pen his autobiography. "The lunar mission has made such a great impact in the society. When we looked around, we could see how many people, especially children, were inspired by its success. They understood that India and Indians could do such great things," he explained.

The autobiography, which is being published by Kerala-based Lipi Publications, will also delve into the technical aspects of ISRO's journey, including stories of rocket manufacturing, PSLV, GSLV Mark III, and Chandrayaan-3.

When asked why he chose to write the book in Malayalam, Somanath had a quick reply, "Because I am a Malayali and I am more comfortable writing in my mother tongue."

