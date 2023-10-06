Italy car crash: Oberoi Realty MD and his wife Gayatri Joshi have returned to Mumbai, says firm

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty on Friday said its CMD Vikas Oberoi and his wife Gayatri, who acted in 'Swades', have returned to Mumbai after they met with an accident in Italy's Sardinia on Monday.

"Our Chairman & Managing Director Vikas Oberoi and his wife Gayatri Oberoi are unhurt and have returned back home to Mumbai safely," said Oberoi Realty in a statement.

News reports from Italy alleged Vikas Oberoi is under investigation for double homicide after a fatal supercar crash in Sardinia. Oberoi's Lamborghini was hit by a Ferrari, which flipped and burst into flames, killing the two occupants, as both tried to overtake a campervan.

Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi were travelling in their Lamborghini in Sardinia, Italy, during the Sardinia Supercar Tour which features a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia. This is when a Ferrari smashed into a campervan and their car. The Swiss couple in the other car lost their lives.

