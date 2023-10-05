Italy car crash: Report says no charges being filed against Vikas Oberoi, CMD of Oberoi Realty and husband of Gayatri Joshi

A new report has revealed that buzz around real estate tycoon and Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty, Vikas Oberoi being charged with "road homicide" is incorrect.

"No charges have been filed against Vikas Oberoi," Oberoi Realty sources told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday amid reports saying he will be probed over road homicide.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' co-star Gayatri Joshi and her businessman husband, Vikas Oberoi, were involved in a car accident in Italy. They were on a vacation there when this fatal accident took place. The firm's shares fell 3 per cent on Thursday.

While both of them survived, two other people were reportedly killed in the accident.

As per reports, the couple who lost their lives have been identified as Markus Krautli (67) and his wife Melissa Krautli (63). They were from Zurich, Switzerland.

Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi were travelling in their Lamborghini in Sardinia, Italy. The incident took place during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which features a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia.

The duo was in their Lamborghini when their luxury car collided with a Ferrari and a camper van. The people in the Ferrari car died.

Vikas Oberoi is the chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty, which is known for its high-end suburban condominiums. Gayatri Joshi, on the other hand, started her career as a video jockey and represented India at Miss International 2000 after winning the Femina Miss India International title.

She starred in Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial 2004 movie Swades alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In 2005, she tied the knot with businessman Vikas Oberoi.

A new picture of the actress has gone viral after the crash. In the picture, the model and actress can be seen sitting on the road visibly shaken after the crash.

Gayatri Joshi told Free Press Journal, “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here (multiple-car collision). With God’s grace, we both are absolutely fine.”

