‘It’s an important reminder…’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya applauds opening of Bengaluru Metro’s Purple line

Bengaluru Metro's new line, the Purple Line, which connects Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri, opened to the public on Monday after a delay of several years. It is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura and 2.05-km Kengeri-Challaghatta sections, which will stretch from Whitefield in the east to Challaghatta in the west span 42.85 km.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who was present at the inauguration ceremony, said that the new metro line is a reminder that public transport is the answer to traffic congestion. He also urged commuters to use public transport instead of private vehicles.

While proposing a solution, the minister took to X to emphasise the importance of making a dependable and cost-effective public transportation system as a solution to Bengaluru's traffic congestion.

Taking to X, the BJP leader said, "It’s an important reminder that the answer to traffic congestion is not building more roads, but building reliable and affordable public transport infrastructure."

While terming the new Bengaluru metro line "momentous", Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on X, "For the convenience of people, services on two stretches of Purple Line of #BengaluruMetro have been started without waiting for any VIP or elaborate opening ceremony to provide seamless connectivity on the entire length from Challaghatta to Whitefield."

"With this, the total length of India’s second largest metro rail network, India’s preferred mode of green, efficient & affordable urban commute, has now increased to 73.81 kms," the union minister added to his X post.

Netizens were thrilled to see the new line. A user, while comparing the purple line section's cost with Ola cabs and BMTC buses, wrote on X, "Challaghatta to Whitefield. Ola Cab: Rs 1,000, Ola Auto: Rs 600, BMTC Bus (Day Pass): Rs 70, Metro: Rs 60. For just Rs 60, Bengalurean today can have a comfortable 42.5 km commute in 60-80 min from one end to another end. Pollution-Less, Savings-More, Peace of Mind-Even More. The Purple Line is the longest metro stretch currently in Bengaluru."

"Wow, that's fantastic! Connecting areas and making transportation accessible is always a win. Kudos to the team behind this milestone. Commuters in Bengaluru will definitely benefit from the Purple Line extension," another user wrote.

A third one commented,"See the magic of public transport. Couldn’t have imagined 39 mins to Whitefield ever from anywhere in Bangalore, probably not even from Whitefield to Whitefield."

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has released new operating hours for its metro rail services. The updates to the daily schedule will see the commencement of services at 5 am from all terminal stations.

In the evening, the last train departing from Whitefield (Kadugodi) is scheduled for 10.45 pm. For all other terminal stations, the last train is slated to depart at 11.05 pm.

BMRCL has announced that the metro ride from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta will take approximately 82 minutes, covering a stretch of 37 stations. The operational headway for the East-West Corridor during morning peak hours will include Whitefield to Patandur Agrahara (10 minutes), Patandur Agrahara to Mysore Road (5 minutes), Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station – Majestic to MG Road (3 minutes), and Mysore Road to Challaghatta (10 minutes).

As reported by Deccan Herald, during non-peak hours, the metro will operate at a frequency of 8-10 minutes, whereas early morning hours will see a frequency of 15 minutes.

According to media reports, the metro train journey from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta will cost somewhere between Rs 57- Rs 60.

