Jharkhand: 34 people arrested after two groups clash over theft of e-rickshaw charger

Thirty-four people were arrested after two groups clashed over the theft of an e-rickshaw charger in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on July 1.

The incident took place in the Katra’s police station area in Dhanbad, when two groups of people, belonging from different areas clashed over the theft of an e-rickshaw charger. The two groups pelted stones at each other and also fired in the air.

The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. They also arrested 34 people involved in the clash.

Jharkhand | A clash erupted between two groups over the alleged theft of an e-rickshaw battery yesterday. Stones were pelted during the clash. Section 144 was imposed in the area yesterday continues. Around 30 persons from both sides have been arrested. The situation is peaceful… — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

The police are investigating the matter and trying to find out the cause of the clash. They are also trying to recover the stolen e-rickshaw charger.

In light of the incident, Section 144 (gathering of not more than four people) has been imposed in Katras area

The clash between the two groups highlights the growing problem of e-rickshaw thefts in Jharkhand. In recent months, there have been several incidents of e-rickshaws being stolen in the state. The police have been unable to curb the menace, and the thefts continue to happen.

The theft of e-rickshaws is a serious problem, as it affects the livelihood of the e-rickshaw drivers. The drivers often invest their life savings in buying an e-rickshaw, and the theft of their e-rickshaws can be financially devastating for them.

Also Read: Monsoon update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states, light rain expected in Delhi