Kashmir: Massive fire engulfs Srinagar's Dal Lake houseboats, 3 tourists lose lives

Three tourists were killed in a massive fire that engulfed houseboats in Srinagar's Dal Lake on Saturday. The fire broke out early in the morning and quickly spread to other houseboats. The fire was brought under control after several hours, but not before it had caused extensive damage.

Authorities are racing against the clock to identify three victims horrifically charred in a devastating fire, PTI quoted a local official as saying. The deceased individuals have been discerned to be a man and a woman, while the gender of the third victim remains unverified.

Farooq Ahmad, the Station House Officer in charge of Fire Services, told ANI reporters that a few tourists caught in the catastrophe were promptly rescued. The rescue operation was triggered immediately upon receiving the distress call.

The three tourists who were killed in the fire were from Bangladesh. They were staying in a Safeena houseboat that was completely destroyed in the fire. The other tourists who were staying in the houseboat were able to escape safely.

Ahmad said that they asked for more manpower from the district headquarters in Srinagar to control the fire. He also said that the fire, which erupted in one of the houseboats, quickly spread and engulfed several others. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

