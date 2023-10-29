Kerala blast: IED device used, explosives found in tiffin box; what we know so far

On Sunday morning, one person was killed, and over 50 were injured in a blast that took place at a convention centre in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district of Kerala. The initial probe indicates the use of an incendiary device resembling an improvised explosive device (IED) that caused the blast, said Kerala DGP Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb.

Speaking about the blasts this morning, Saheb said, "Today morning at 9:40 am approximately there was an explosion at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in which one person died and 36 persons are undergoing treatment."

He said in the convention centre, a regional convention was happening. "We are conducting a thorough investigation; we will find out who is behind this and take strict action. Preliminary investigation shows it is an IED device, and we are investigating it," he added.

Officials told India Today that the device contained an explosive component that triggered a fire. However, a conclusive identification of the explosive material will be determined after a detailed forensic examination, an official said.

As per the India Today sources, the explosives were found in a tiffin box.

Latest updates

Giving an update on the injured people during the blast, Kerala Health Minister Veena George says, "52 people admitted to different hospitals…30 people are admitted here, out of which 18 are in ICU and 6 are critically injured, among those 6, one is a 12-year-old child. The rest of the injured are in other private hospitals…the dead person has not been identified yet."

Former Kerala Minister and CPI-M leader MA Baby said, "It is very unfortunate that life is lost. Some people are critically injured. The police have been directed by the CM that it should be a foolproof query, to be carried out without losing any time... What has to be done, only Kerala CM can say."

The Karnataka government has issued an alert in the state following the blast in Kerala. The police have also increased security, especially in the border areas, which are closely monitored.

"We have sent an alert message (to cops). We don't have details on who carried out the Kerala blast and how it happened. Instructions have been given to the IG and Commissioner to monitor the Mangalore border diligently,” said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar.

Meanwhile, an eight-member National Security Guard (NSG) team, including an officer, is on the way to Kerala to inquire about the bomb explosion. The team is expected to reach the bomb blast site by this evening, reported India Today.

