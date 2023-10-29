Kerala blast: Man surrenders before Kerala Police, claims responsibility for explosion 

A man has surrendered before the Kerala Police and claimed responsibility for the blasts that took place in Kochi earlier today, India Today reported. The man, who has been identified as Dominic Martin, surrendered before the police and took responsibility for the blasts which killed one and injured 40.

Kalamassery, Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar, said, "One person has surrendered in Kodakara Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case...The blast took place in the central part of the hall."

The police have not yet determined if he was responsible for the explosions. The man is being questioned thoroughly.

According to preliminary findings, the explosives were placed in a tiffin box, and the first explosion occurred at 9:40 a.m. According to Kerala DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used in the attack.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has scheduled an all-party meeting in the Secretariat for 10 a.m. on Monday. He will almost certainly preside over a high-level meeting about the explosions.

Vijayan called the situation "very unfortunate". He emphasised that all areas would be thoroughly investigated. CM Vijayan, who is in Delhi for a party gathering, has delegated state Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan.

"It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials in Ernakulam are there. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to the DGP and we will get more details after the investigation," he said this morning.

Eyewitnesses at the prayer meeting reported hearing multiple explosions, followed by a fire.

Multiple explosions were reported from the location of the Jehovah Witness Believers meeting, according to the police. The explosions happened at 9 a.m. The hall had been locked, and the Kerala Police Anti-Terror Squad was on the scene. The Jehovah Witnesses are a sect of Christians who do not identify as Protestants. The Jehovah Witness Convention is an annual gathering in which massive assemblies known as Regional Conventions are held over three days. The event had begun on Friday and was scheduled to conclude on Sunday.

