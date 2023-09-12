Lotus prints, Khaki-colored trousers: Parliament staff to don uniform with Indian touch

Parliament staff will reportedly sport new uniforms as they move to the new Parliament building next week for the special session. According to a report in India Today, the uniform will have an ‘Indian’ touch as it includes 'Nehru jackets' and khaki-colored pants, among other changes.

The upcoming Parliament session on September 18 is likely to begin in the old building and shift to the new structure the next day. The shift to the new Parliament building will coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi.

The report further added that the uniform has been created by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). The bandhgala suit of bureaucrats will reportedly be replaced with a magenta or deep pink Nehru jacket.

Meanwhile, their shirts will also be in a deep pink color with a lotus flower design. The employees will don khaki-colored pants.

As for Marshals in both houses, they will wear Manipuri turbans. Security personnel will be given camouflage dresses similar to the military, the report further noted.

Congress slams BJP over new uniforms

The Congress Tuesday accused the BJP of making the "Parliament a one-sided partisan thing" amid reports that the ruling party's poll symbol 'Lotus' is being printed on the new uniform for Parliament staff.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore questioned why the 'Lotus' was being added and not a tiger or a peacock, the national animal and the national bird, respectively.

"Why lotus only? Why can't a peacock or why can't a tiger? Oh, they're not BJP party election symbol. Why this fall sir Om Birla," Tagore said on X, using the hashtag "#NewDressforParliamentStaff".

Tagore said the Parliament is becoming a part of a party's symbol.

"It is unfortunate. The Parliament was above all parties. It shows that the BJP is interfering in every other institution," he said.

(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)

