Lucknow building collapse: 1 dead, over a dozen rescued after building collapse; search ops underway

85-year-old Begum Haider, who was trapped under the debris after a residential building collapsed in Lucknow’s Hazratganj on Tuesday, succumbed to her injuries this morning during her treatment.

"An 85-year-old person named Begum Haider died due to crush injuries after being taken to hospital," Uttar Pradesh DGP DS Chauhan told news agency ANI.

Lucknow building collapse | An 85-year-old person named Begum Haider died due to crush injuries after being taken to hospital. 2 other women are trapped & 2 more people might be trapped. We're trying to trace them. FIR is being drafted: DS Chauhan, DGP pic.twitter.com/hF7OfV3MOs — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2023

A four-storey residential building 'Alaya Apartment' collapsed in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Tuesday, resulting in several people being trapped in the debris.

Around 15 people have been rescued so far, including Haider, while at least two more are still feared trapped, a senior official told PTI on Wednesday.

A coordinated multi-agency search operation is underway to locate the two, even as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered setting up a three-member committee to probe the incident and submit a report in a week. The three-member probe committee comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob, Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordia and Public Works Department chief engineer.

The Lucknow administration, meanwhile, ordered lodging of a case against the builder and owners of the multi-storey building in Hazratganj area, a government statement issued here said on Wednesday.

DGP Chauhan has also revealed that the construction of the building was of poor quality which could be the key reason behind the collapse.

"Permission was also not taken for the above two floors. Relief and rescue operation is currently underway. 12 teams each of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other teams have been deployed," he told ANI.

Chief Minister Adityanath is keeping a watch on the rescue operations, a government spokesman said.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, all the hospitals in the district are on alert, PTI reported. There were 12 flats in the four-storey building, of which nine were occupied, he said.

Pathak also added that the prime concern, as of now, is to ensure that all the victims are rescued and given proper medical attention. He further added that "stern action" will be taken against all those who are found responsible for the incident.

(With agency inputs)

