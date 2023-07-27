Maharashtra rains: IMD says monsoon in state has 'aggravated', issues orange alert for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that monsoon in the state of Maharashtra has 'aggravated' and that it has issued an orange alert warning for Mumbai.

"Monsoon in entire Maharashtra has aggravated as it is active in the Southwest region. We've given a red alert warning for Mumbai since 223 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Colaba in the last 24 hours and 145 mm in Santacruz. For today, we've given an orange alert warning in Mumbai. We have announced yellow and orange alerts for Vidarbha and Marathwada respectively," said IMD official Sunil Kamble.

After intense showers throughout the day, Mumbai registered its wettest July ever on Wednesday with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm rainfall, the IMD said.

The previous wettest July on record was in 2020 when 1,502 mm rainfall was logged by the IMD's Santacruz observatory (representative of Mumbai's suburbs). “From July 1 to July 26, 2023 morning 0830 hours (8.30 am), Santacruz (observatory) had recorded 1,433 mm. So today, this record for wettest July has been broken at 2030 (8.30 pm) on July 26, 2023, with the Santacruz observatory recording a total of 1557.8 mm so far,” the IMD said.

#WATCH | "Monsoon in entire Maharashtra has aggravated as it is active in the Southwest region. We've given a red alert warning for Mumbai since 223 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Colaba in the last 24 hours and 145 mm in Santacruz. For today, we've given an orange alert… pic.twitter.com/pBqlJxMYcz — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

The highway police on Thursday blocked the movement of vehicles on the Mumbai-bound arm of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway for two hours to remove boulders and mud on the carriageway, officials said.

Due to incessant rains in the region, a landslide occurred on July 23 near the Adoshi tunnel on the busy road, said an official.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Slight waterlogging witnessed on the railway tracks between Churchgate - Marine Lines railway station. However, train movement is smooth. pic.twitter.com/1rQLNlPdpy — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

The special two-hour traffic block was taken from 12 noon and 2 pm, he said. So far, the highway police have taken three such blocks to remove the debris and mud on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Expressway, he said.

In view of heavy rain forecast, BMC had on Wednesday declared holiday for all schools and colleges on July 27.