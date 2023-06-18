Major Nilanchal Express train accident averted after railway tracks in Lucknow melt 

A major train accident was averted in Lucknow on June 17, after the railway tracks melted and the loco pilot, after detecting a jolt in the train, immediately stopped it.

The incident took place at Nigohan railway station in Lucknow. The Nilanchal Express was passing through the station when the tracks started to melt due to the heat.

Experts said that the melting of the tracks could be a result of poor track maintenance. The authorities have ensured adequate inquiry and action.

The Nilanchal Express was on its way from Howrah to Lucknow when it inadvertently passed through the loop line instead of the main line. The loop line is not used as often as the main line, and the tracks are not as well-maintained. As a result, the heat from the train caused the tracks to melt and spread.

The locomotive pilot immediately stopped the train when he felt a jolt caused by the spread of the track. The train was able to come to a stop without any injuries.

The pilot of the Nilanchal Express filed a complaint and informed top officials about the incident upon reaching Lucknow Junction. Senior railway department officials and employees also inspected the damaged tracks and ordered for repairs.

The repairs were completed within a few hours, and the Nilanchal Express was able to continue on its journey.

According to an India Today report, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Lucknow, Suresh Sapra, has ordered an inquiry for further investigation in the matter.

The incident has highlighted the need for better track maintenance in India. The heat wave that is currently sweeping across the country is putting a strain on the railway infrastructure. The authorities need to take steps to ensure that the tracks are properly maintained so that accidents can be avoided.

This horrific incident also happened after the collision of three trains— Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train — that led to the death of 290 people and it is being described as one of India’s worst train accidents.

