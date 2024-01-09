Maldives President Muizzu calls on China for more tourists amid spat with India

In the wake of a diplomatic spat with India, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has turned to China, urging the nation to increase the number of tourists sent to the Maldives. This appeal comes as the island nation faces a significant drop in Indian tourists due to derogatory comments made by Maldivian officials about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remarks led to a boycott from Indian citizens and celebrities, prompting calls for vacations on domestic beaches instead.

Muizzu, who is on an official visit to China, spoke at the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian Province. He described China as the Maldives' "closest" ally.

"China remains one of our closest allies and development partners," he said.

"China was our (Maldives') number one market pre-Covid, and it is my request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position," according to a readout posted on his official website.

Additionally, the two countries have signed a $50 million project to develop an integrated tourism zone in the Maldives. Muizzu also complimented China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project and expressed a willingness to participate.

The Maldives, heavily reliant on tourism, has seen fluctuations in tourist arrivals from India over the years, with a peak of 290,920 visitors in 2020. However, the recent controversy has resulted in cancellations and a potential economic hit for the country.

In response, President Muizzu, during his state visit to China, addressed the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian Province, highlighting the importance of Chinese tourists to the Maldivian economy and requesting China to help regain its pre-Covid status as the top market for Maldivian tourism.

Before the pandemic, China was the leading source of tourists to the Maldives, but the numbers have dwindled due to China's nearly four-year lockdown policy and economic slowdown. Despite this, the Maldives Tourism Ministry reported that India remained the largest tourist market for the country in 2023, with 209,198 arrivals, followed closely by Russia and China.

The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) has condemned the derogatory comments made by the Maldivian ministers, and the government has suspended three deputy ministers involved in the incident.

