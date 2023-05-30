Manish Sisodia to move Supreme Court after Delhi HC denies him bail in excise policy case

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will move to the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's decision of rejecting his bail plea in relation to the Delhi excise policy case.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court rejected the bail application filed by AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy case, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denied the relief to the AAP leader, who was arrested on February 26, saying the allegations against him are very serious in nature, PTI reported.

The High Court, while pronouncing its verdict on the bail plea, noted that there are serious allegations of misconduct against "a person in a high position" and the possibility of witnesses being influenced in the case cannot be ruled out.

"The allegations against Manish Sisodia are very serious. His behaviour is not right in this case. He can influence witnesses. He had been the deputy chief minister and held 18 portfolios. Bail can't be granted to him," the Court observed.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 following several rounds of questioning.

He has challenged the March 31 order of a trial court which had dismissed Sisodia's bail plea in the matter, saying he was "prima facie the architect" of the "scam" and had played the "most important and vital role" in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

He is also in custody in a related money laundering case.

