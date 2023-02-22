Meet the Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy running for US president in 2024

Vivek Ramaswamy announced his 2024 US presidential election bid

Nikki Haley isn't the only Indian-American leader with her eyes set on one of the most powerful seats in the world. After Haley, Indian-origin healthcare and tech sector entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswamy announced his 2024 US presidential election bid.

37-year-old Ramaswamy, whose parents migrated to the United States from Kerala and worked at a General Electric plant in Ohio, made the announcement during a live interview on Fox News's prime time show of Tucker Carlson, a conservative political commentator.

We’ve celebrated our “diversity” so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for President to revive them. pic.twitter.com/bz5Qtt4tmm February 22, 2023

Key things to know about Vivek Ramaswamy

1. 37-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy is a native of southwest Ohio. His mother was a geriatric psychiatrist and his father worked as an engineer at General Electric.

2. Ramaswamy's parents migrated to the United States from Kerala. He is the second Indian-American to enter the Republican presidential primary.

3. He attended Harvard University for his undergrad and later got a law degree from Yale University.

4. Ramaswamy is the author of "Woke, Inc: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam" and has been dubbed "the CEO of Anti-Woke Inc" by The New Yorker.

5. Vivek Ramaswamy joins the Republican field following ex-US President Donald Trump and former South Carolina governor and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley's presidential bid announcement.

6. A second-generation Indian American, Ramaswamy founded Roivant Sciences in 2014 and led the largest biotech IPOs of 2015 and 2016, eventually culminating in successful clinical trials in multiple disease areas that led to FDA-approved products, according to his bio.

7. He has founded other successful healthcare and technology companies, and in 2022, he launched Strive Asset Management, a new firm focused on restoring the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by leading companies to focus on excellence over politics.

8. Ramaswamy is married to Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, an Assistant Professor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

