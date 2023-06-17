'Minor wrestler changed her statement because...': Sakshi Malik makes sensational claims in THIS video

Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik has claimed that the minor wrestler who accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment changed her statement because her family was threatened.

Malik, who made the claim in a video statement on Saturday, said that the minor wrestler's family was threatened by people who were close to Singh. She alleged that the family was told that they would be "ruined" if they did not change their statement.

"The minor wrestlers changed her statement because her family was threatened," Sakshi Malik said in the video statement.

Malik said that she was "deeply saddened" by the development. She said that the minor wrestler had shown courage by coming forward with her allegations and that it was "unfortunate" that she had been forced to change her statement.

"The reason we were silent for so many days was because we lacked unity. We could never get united," Sakshi Malik said.

"India's top wrestlers raised their voice, you could see what they had to go through," she added.

Meanwhile, in a video message, Malik's husband, wrestler Satyawart Kadian, stated that the struggle is not against the government, but against the "misdeeds of the WFI president."

"The permission for our first protest at Jantar Mantar in January was taken by two BJP leaders, Tirath Rana and Babita Phogat. So how could our protest be orchestrated by Congress," he said.

"Wrestlers and coaches knew about the inappropriate behaviour women wrestlers were subjected to for the last 10-12 years. Whenever anyone tried to raise their voice, word would reach the WFI president, and they started facing difficulties in their career," he added.

The Delhi Police is currently investigating the allegations against Singh. The police have filed a chargesheet against Singh under sections 354, 354D, 345A and 506 (1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On July 4, the Delhi High Court will hear the cancellation report in Brij Bhushan's case. Concerning the wrestlers' protest, a decision on the next line of action will be made after the meeting with Khap and other farm leaders on June 18.

