Mumbai had most number of weddings in 2021; Bengaluru, Hyderabad followed suit: Report

Wedding season made a robust comeback in 2021 with cities of the likes of Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad hosting the highest number of marriage ceremonies this year, according to a report published by WeddingWire India, the Indian subsidiary of American media and technology company The Knot Worldwide.

The month of November, according to the year-end report, saw a 27 per cent increase in the number of registered uses as compared to the corresponding period last year. Sunday was the most preferred day by couples to get married.

Delhi, which is popular for hosting most weddings, didn't make it to the top three cities this year, according to the report.

Mumbai, on the other hand, registered the highest number of weddings two years in a row and was closely followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Nabarangpur (Odisha), Kolasib (Mizoram), and Thoubal (Manipur) recorded the least number of weddings.

Going by the queries for 2021, the top three preferred types of wedding venues have been - Banquet halls, accounting for 50 per cent of all queries, Marriage gardens, lawns and farmhouses constituting another 14 per cent of the total inquiries.

The report further stated that couples are extending their weddings into mini-vacations and that one in 10 people enquiring about destination weddings.

Anam Zubair, Associate Director of Marketing - WeddingWire India, said the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in couples and families delaying nuptials, however, there has been a gradual increase in the number of weddings while keeping safety a priority.

"Families and couples want to make up for the time lost and really celebrate with loved ones. They are leaving no stone unturned, which in turn is uncovering several new trends and insights for the wedding industry. We believe that 2022 will definitely be an interesting phase of growth as the industry builds on these newfound insights and delivers on the increasing demand that the second half of 2021 saw," he added.

The report also revealed that wedding photographers - 25 per cent, bridal makeup artists - 18 per cent, and wedding decorators - 16 per cent took the top spots when it came to vendors.