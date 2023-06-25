Mumbai rains: 3 trapped after portion of building collapses in Ghatkopar

Amid heavy rain, a portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar East area on Sunday morning. The building collapse took place at around 9:33 am at the Chittaranjan Nagar area of Rajawadi Colony in Ghatkopar East, near the Trimurti Nagar police station. The building was a ground-plus-three-storey structure, and the portion that collapsed was the third floor.

Three people were trapped under the debris, and rescue operations were underway. The fire brigade and police are on the scene, and they are using heavy machinery to clear the debris. The cause of the building collapse is not yet known, but it is suspected that the building was old and dilapidated. The building had been vacated by the residents, but some people were still living there.

"A portion of a 3-storey building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East). 4 people have been safely rescued and 2 people are still trapped inside. Rescue operation is underway," Rashmee Lokhande, Chief Officer of Disaster Management Dept, BMC told the news agency ANI.

NDRF Assistant Commandant Sarang Kurve told the news agency that the ground level of the building had totally fallen, which is why approaching the stranded persons may take some time. He additionally said that his team has access to victim-locating cameras, which are utilised to locate stranded residents.

This is the second building collapse in Mumbai in the past week. On June 18, a four-storey building collapsed in Borivali West, killing one person and injuring several others. Heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai led to the deaths of two persons who were washed away in a drain as well as traffic snarls, tree fall incidents, and short circuits.

According to officials, Chembur received 80.04 millimetres of rain throughout the day, while the figure was 79.76 mm for Vikhroli, 61.98 for Sion, 61.68 for Ghatkopar and 61.25 for Matunga.

