Nepal earthquake death toll hits 140; PM Modi offers help, says India stands in solidarity

The death toll from the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Nepal on November 3 has risen to 140, with communication cut off in many areas, according to officials. Many more people were injured.

It is feared that the death toll could rise further. The earthquake has also caused widespread damage to infrastructure and property.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, 159 aftershocks were detected as a result of last night's earthquake.

Both the Nepal Army and Nepal Police have been called in to help with the rescue efforts. Landslides caused by the tremor and its aftershocks hindered some rescue routes.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake had a Richter scale magnitude of 6.4 and had its epicentre in Nepal at a depth of 10 km.

Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery. @cmprachanda — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the incident and stated that India stands in solidarity with Nepal and will provide all available support. “Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery,” he said in a tweet on X Saturday.

In light of the recent earthquake that struck the Himalayan country, India has provided an emergency contact number — +977-9851316807 — for offering aid to Indian nationals in Nepal.

The earthquake in Nepal triggered strong tremors in Delhi and northern India. The tremors were also felt in several districts, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Many people in Delhi and northern India rushed out of their homes late at night on Friday after feeling the tremors. The tremors were strong enough to shake buildings and rattle windows.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' went to visit the earthquake-affected site with a medical team on Saturday morning. “Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured,” Nepal PMO earlier posted on X (formerly Twitter).

जाजरकोटको रामीडाँडा केन्द्रविन्दु भएर शुक्रबार राति ११ः४७ मा गएको भूकम्पबाट भएको मानवीय तथा भौतिक क्षतिप्रति सम्माननीय प्रधानमन्त्री पुष्पकमल दाहाल “प्रचण्ड”ले गहिरो दुख व्यक्त गर्दै घाइतेहरुको तत्काल उद्धार र राहतका लागि ३ वटै सुरक्षा निकायलाई परिचालित गर्नुभएको छ। — PMO Nepal (@PM_nepal_) November 3, 2023

The earthquake in Nepal on Friday was the second earthquake measuring more than 6 in the country in the last month. On October 2, a quake of magnitude 6.2 had hit the country.

The two earthquakes have raised concerns about the seismic activity in Nepal. The country is located in a geologically active region and is prone to earthquakes.

Also Read: Nepal earthquake: Jajarkot Deputy Mayor among 129 dead after 6.4 magnitude quake, rescue operations on