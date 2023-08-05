Netizens hail Chinmayi Sripada for slamming troll who asked her to leave India over tweet on women’s safety

Popular playback singer Chinmayi Sripada opened a can of worms regarding women's safety in India when she reacted to a video of a woman who said she felt safer in Canada than India.

Reacting to the clip, Chinmayi said on X platform, "She is able to walk freely in a country which is not her home. This person and the replies will explain why. I am glad she could leave. Honestly I really wish all our women could just go off somewhere safer."

This didn't go well with many desi netizens and one X user who goes by the handle GabbbarSingh said, "I am surprised you are still in India? To make money maybe, which trumps over personal safety? I guess so."

"Not surprised your fragile ego takes a hit over someone making money, or having a successful career. I and my career, my work, will continue to exist despite Twitter or X or Y. The same cannot be said of you. Long after you and I are gone - a lot my songs, I daresay with all humility, will play on. A woman remarking the lack of safety and dingbat responses are - why are you here? Leave India," retorted Chinmayi, who sang over 1,000 songs in multiple languages.

Soon after, she found immense support from users of X platform for her wit and poise and putting it out bluntly about the low standards of women's safety in India.

Not surprised your fragile ego takes a hit over someone making money, or having a successful career.



I and my career, my work, will continue to exist despite Twitter or X or Y. The same cannot be said of you.



Long after you and I are gone - a lot my songs, I daresay with all… https://t.co/5TQU2vQe83 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 3, 2023

She also responded to another troll who said India has the lowest per capita rape in the world.

"Dont chest thump that India has the lowest per capita rape in the world. Because of our survivor-silencing and reporting-sexual-assault-brings-dishonour culture that multiple sex offenders and rapists have NEVER been reported and we have one of the lowest conviction rates. Many rapists of children have walked scot free," she tweeted.

Dont chest thump that India has the lowest per capita rape in the world.



Because of our survivor-silencing and reporting-sexual-assault-brings-dishonour culture that multiple sex offenders and rapists have NEVER been reported and we have one of the lowest conviction rates. Many… https://t.co/Kmqx6K8qNO — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 4, 2023

Soon after, she received plethora of responses from Indian women, both within the country and outside. They said they felt much safer in the West when compared to India and they could wear clothes of their choice without getting ogled at. Here are a few responses:

I recently stayed in Paris for over a month. The day I came back, that very day, I had a major panic attack.

On the BLR airport.



Reason: I had forgotten that men in India like eye-raping women even when they are covering every single inch of their bodies.



I had 4 different men… https://t.co/Gm381DkTb3 August 5, 2023

Back in 2020 in Amsterdam, the bus for my route back home was cancelled for the day. The alternate route involved taking a tram and changing 3 times, or walking to another bus stop within 2 km and waiting for 20 mins for the next bus to arrive. I decided to walk and wait. I was https://t.co/0hHGSn7OV9 — Sayani Bhattacharjee 👩‍💻 (@SayaniBh) August 5, 2023

The way Indian men are seething in the comments tells you everything about the state of women’s safety in the country. When people ask why I plan on settling abroad, I tell them honestly that I like walking home in the evening without clenched fists and keys between my fingers. https://t.co/f0t8ERACLm — Madhura Rao (@madhurarrao) August 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the girl in Canada, who introduced herself as Ekta, has now received a job offer from Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi.

https://twitter.com/AlanMamedi/status/1687075637423464448

"People really want to misunderstand her and make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream! When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the world," he wrote on social media site X.

