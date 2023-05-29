Northeast India gets its first Vande Bharat train! Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri travel time reduces to 5.30 hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express at 12 noon via video-conferencing, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The state-of-the-art train will provide the people of the region the means to travel with speed and comfort. It will also boost tourism in the region, the statement said.

Ahead of the event, PM Modi in a tweet said, "I am delighted to flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, 29th May, at 12 noon. This state-of-the-art train embodies our commitment to providing speed, comfort and enhanced connectivity. It will also boost tourism and enrich socio-economic development."

Connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri, the train will help save about an hour of journey time, compared to the current fastest train connecting the two places. Vande Bharat will cover the journey in five-and-a-half hours, while the current fastest train takes about six-and-a-half hours to cover the distance.

It will be the first Vande Bharat Express in the Northeast, third in Bengal, and 18th pan-India.

The new Vande Bharat Express train between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri will run six days a week and stop at six stations: New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, and Kamakhya, including New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati junctions.

Beside the launch of Vande Bharat Express in the region, the prime minister will also dedicate a 182 km route of newly electrified section. This will help provide pollution-free transportation with trains running at a higher speed and reduced running time. It will also open the doors for trains running on electric traction to enter Meghalaya.

