Business Today
Odisha train accident: Horrifying incident creates fear among people, netizens questions safety of trains at night

Nearly 300 people have died and over 900 were injured in an accident on Friday, June 2, after a collision occurred between the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express.

This series of events profoundly shook the country and the entire world, leaving many in complete shock and disbelief as the pictures from the incident surfaced on the internet

In a tragic incident that took place in Balasore, Odisha, on Friday, where three trains collided, causing severe injuries and fatalities, nearly 300 people lost their lives, and more than 900 people were injured. 

When the Coromandel Shalimar Express, a passenger train, derailed and collided with a goods train, it resulted in the country's bloodiest rail tragedy in over two decades. Subsequently, the derailed coaches were struck by the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast train. 

This series of events profoundly shook the country and the entire world, leaving many in complete shock and disbelief as the pictures from the incident surfaced on the internet. Social media have played a crucial role in disseminating hotline numbers and organising aid for the victims after the horrifying incident. However, this horrific accident has also reignited deep-seated concerns surrounding night trains in India, prompting online users to revisit haunting memories of past tragedies.

One user wrote, “As a kid, when such accidents were rampant, with pictures of a heap of bogies splashed on newspaper front pages. I always slept in a train with a latent fear, the moment the train would cross a bridge & made that ominous noise, I had my butts clenched. I thought such times are over. Horrible callback.”

Responding to the Tweet, another user wrote, “That is true, even me being a train passenger all my childhood age, I found it to be horrific. But this one is too much. Three trains!!! Can this be an accident or something else?”

Check here how the internet is reacting to this tragic mishap:

Watch: Odisha triple train crash: From Coromandel Express getting derailed, to three trains colliding, how the tragedy that killed over 280 people unfolded; video of eyewitness account, helpline numbers

Published on: Jun 03, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
