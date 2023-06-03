Odisha train accident: Horrifying incident creates fear among people, netizens questions safety of trains at night

In a tragic incident that took place in Balasore, Odisha, on Friday, where three trains collided, causing severe injuries and fatalities, nearly 300 people lost their lives, and more than 900 people were injured.

When the Coromandel Shalimar Express, a passenger train, derailed and collided with a goods train, it resulted in the country's bloodiest rail tragedy in over two decades. Subsequently, the derailed coaches were struck by the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast train.

This series of events profoundly shook the country and the entire world, leaving many in complete shock and disbelief as the pictures from the incident surfaced on the internet. Social media have played a crucial role in disseminating hotline numbers and organising aid for the victims after the horrifying incident. However, this horrific accident has also reignited deep-seated concerns surrounding night trains in India, prompting online users to revisit haunting memories of past tragedies.

One user wrote, “As a kid, when such accidents were rampant, with pictures of a heap of bogies splashed on newspaper front pages. I always slept in a train with a latent fear, the moment the train would cross a bridge & made that ominous noise, I had my butts clenched. I thought such times are over. Horrible callback.”

As a kid, when such accidents were rampant, with pictures of a heap of bogies splashed on newspaper front pages. I always slept in a train with a latent fear, the moment the train would cross a bridge & made that ominous noise, I had my butts… — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 3, 2023

Responding to the Tweet, another user wrote, “That is true, even me being a train passenger all my childhood age, I found it to be horrific. But this one is too much. Three trains!!! Can this be an accident or something else?”

Check here how the internet is reacting to this tragic mishap:

Heartfelt Condolences to the families, I still feel we should focus on human safety rather than Monumental statues or Missions to Mars 😢 — The Sarcasm Soulmate (@SarcasmSoulmate) June 3, 2023

Exactly when I was a kid, traveling from a train was the biggest fear for me. Almost every month it was normal seeing trains got derailed and the horrific pictures in newspaper and news channel, but in last decade or so there wasn't any fear. — Shubham #FSGOUT (@breathelfc) June 3, 2023

Railway continues to remain outdated, be it in booking tickets, unrestricted entry in confirmed coaches, quality of foods offered and overall service. Just take any long distance train, delay of 2-3 hrs is normal....we need a serious reboot in overall railway infra — Gareeb Joker (@badoombaa) June 3, 2023

It is expected to go higher. General compartments met with accident and go knows how many and who all were present in that. Praying it would be less. — Prasanth P Bhat (@prasubhat) June 3, 2023

Recently the condition of trains has become worse, idk where the the railways focus is, apart from adding few more expensive trains the old trains are not getting any better. Earlier the general coach had extra passengers, then sleeper and now 3ac too. June 3, 2023

Absolutely.. even I believed those times are over .. very disappointed.. what's the point of all the tech advancements if we can't solve a problem as basic problem as this — Satisfied Soul (@SatisfiedSoul5) June 3, 2023

Same! Whenever we travelled via trains, as a child I was sleepless most of the time fearing a deadly train accident. It was just so frequent that time. — 🇮🇳 🄰🄿🄾🄾🅁🅅 🇮🇳 (@apoorvc2005) June 3, 2023

Till date I used to see train is safest way for traveling. It's not like I have never saw such accidents but this one was really hurts to see. Hope for fast recovery to everyone who is survived. — Dyno (@dyno_tweet) June 3, 2023

